Boston College Women’s Basketball Wins Low Scoring Game Against Wake Forest

The Boston College women’s basketball team picked up another home win tonight, giving Wake Forest its sixth straight loss. BC earned a 68-65 victory in this back and forth game.

Both teams got off to a slow start, with BC making poor shot choices on their end but playing strong defense to shut Wake down too. At the first media timeout, the Demon Deacons lead 4-2 with Teya Sidberry scoring BC’s only basket.

The scoring picked up in the final minutes of the first quarter, as BC tied things up and then managed to take an 11-9 lead.

The scoring struggles continued in the next quarter, although Wake was able to take back the lead midway through. Sidberry scored on the next possession to get it right back for BC. Andrea Daley then hit a pair of free throws to give BC a 17-14 lead, but the game quickly was tied back up.

The teams traded baskets back and forth as the first half wound down, with Andrea Daley and Sidberry giving BC an edge with a couple 3 pointers. The Eags went into intermission leading 27-23 thanks to Sidberry’s 11 points and 6 boards.

T’Yana Todd kept the 3s going for BC, hitting one start the third quarter. The teams continued to trade baskets (and turnovers) as the game continued, and Wake took back the lead with a 3 of their own a few minutes into the third. Midway through the third BC took the lead back as Sidberry scored a pair of free throws, and the teams flipped a 1 point lead back and forth from there.

With 2:39 to go BC pushed the lead up to 2 points, but Wake immediately scored a 3-pointer to go back up by 1. As the period wound down, Nene Ndiaye sank a pair of frees to put BC back up by 1 and then Daley scored to give BC a 42-39 lead. The Eagles ended up taking a 43-41 lead into the final period.

Andre Daley scored the first basketball of the fourth to give the Eagles the first multi-possession lead since early in the half. BC continued to build up a lead from there, and by midway through the fourth was up 55-46.

Woith 1:22 to go Wake started fouling, as BC’s lead continued to hover around 6-8 points. Wake was able to successfully set up a comeback, and with 20.3 seconds to go, the Demon Deacons had managed to cut BC’s lead down to just 2 points again.

With 19.6 to go, Daley was sent to the line and hit both shots to put BC up 66-62. Wake Forest then got within 1 after hitting 3 frees with 7.1 to go, only to immediately send Daley back to the charity stripe for BC. Daley hit both shots again, and Wake ended the game by just missing a 3 to give BC the 68-65 victory.

The Eagles were led on offense by Andrea Daley’s 20 points and T’Yana Todd’s 19, and on defense by Dontavia Waggoner with 9 boards and 5 steals.