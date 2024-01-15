Gamethread: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Notre Dame

On Monday night, the Boston College men’s basketball team will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Conte Forum.

Who: Notre Dame (7-10) vs. Boston College Eagles (10-6)

When: Monday, January 15th at 7 pm EST

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on ESPNU

BC is looking to get back on track after dropping two road games in a row to Syracuse and Clemson while their roster has been battling the flu. This will be the Eagles’ third game in six days after an intense travel schedule, too, so it’s a recipe for a possible letdown.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, has had a rough season to this point and has lost three of their last four. First-year Irish head coach Micah Shrewsberry has his work cut out for him as he makes his return to Boston, where he was an assistant coach for the Celtics for six seasons. Check out our preview of this match-up here.