Preview: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Notre Dame

Boston College looks to get back on track as they return home to take on Notre Dame on Monday night.

Who: Notre Dame (7-10) vs. Boston College Eagles (10-6)

When: Monday, January 15th at 7 pm EST

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

How to Watch: The game will be broadcast on ESPNU

Notre Dame travels to Chestnut Hill to take on the Eagles after a tough start to their first season in the post Mike Brey era. Notre Dame has had some bad losses, most notably, losing to The Citadel and Western Carolina in South Bend. Both Boston College and Notre Dame are two teams in need of a win. Notre Dame (2-4) sits one spot ahead of the Eagles (1-4) in the ACC rankings currently. Notre Dame was picked to finish last in the ACC this year, so the Irish are in more of a rebuilding phase, which makes this game even more of a must win for the Eagles. Excitement began to build around the program after the come-from-behind win against Georgia Tech. However, as quickly as that excitement began, it faded away as the Eagles dropped the next two games to Syracuse and Clemson.

If the Eagles plan to right the ship, they need to stop 2023 Indiana Mr. Basketball, Markus Burton. Burton is a dynamic scorer and leads all freshman in the ACC in scoring. He will need to be a focal point for the Eagles on Monday night. Jaeden Zackery has struggled of late for the Eagles, but he will need to step up to defend and contain Burton.

Prediction: Boston College 75 — Notre Dame 68