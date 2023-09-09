How to Watch: Boston College Football vs. Holy Cross

This afternoon, the Boston College Eagles will face off against the Holy Cross Crusaders at Alumni Stadium in their second game of the 2023 season. It will be the 84th meeting between the two in-state rivals, and the first since 2018. BC has an 8-game winning streak over the Crusaders that dates back to 1979, but Holy Cross is no longer a pushover.

They have been extremely successful in recent years, even reaching the FCS Quarterfinals last season. The Crusaders are currently ranked 5th in the FCS Coaches Poll and began their season with a 42-20 victory over Merrimack. After BC’s overtime loss to NIU last week, the Eagles may have another tough test on their hands with Holy Cross today.

Who: Boston College Eagles (0-1) vs. Holy Cross Crusaders (1-0)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, September 9th

Kickoff Time: 12 PM ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be streaming-only, on ACCNX & ESPN+. You can follow along on the radio at WEEI 93.7 FM.