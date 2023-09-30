Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #7 Aidan Hreschuk

Name: Aidan Hreschuk

Position: Defenseman

Year: Junior

Number: 7

Height: 5’11”

Hometown: Long Beach, CA

Drafted: #94 in 2021 by the Carolina Hurricanes, since traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets

Last Season: After a solid freshman campaign in 2022-2023, Hreschuk didn't really seem to take the next step that we were hoping for last season. He’s scored one goal and added in five assists for just six points on the season and by the end of the year he was being listed on the third pair. He played in 35 of the 36 games and had a few nice moments, but his sophomore campaign was a bit disappointing on the whole.

Season Outlook: BC is bringing in some new players on the blue line this season, but Hreschuk will still likely be a major part of the defensive core. It would be nice if his offensive game started to come around and he bumped his point totals up a bit, but even if that does not happen, we’ll most likely see him as an important player at both even strength and on the penalty kill.

Fun Fact: Hreschuk blocked 40 shots in the 2022-2023 season, good for second on the team.