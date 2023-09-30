How to Watch: Boston College Football vs. Virginia

The Boston College Eagles (1-3) will play the Virginia Cavaliers (0-4) at Alumni Stadium this afternoon. Neither team has started the season as they hoped to, and both schools are looking for their first ACC win of the year. BC is coming off a blowout loss to Louisville on the road in which they gave up 56 points. Virginia, on the other hand, is reeling from a walk-off field goal loss to NC State. The Cavaliers have struggled on offense this season, but the BC defense has also allowed the second-most points in the ACC, so the game could come down to which of those units performs better.

Who: Virginia Cavaliers (0-4) vs. Boston College Eagles (1-3)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, September 30th

Kickoff Time: 2 PM ET

How to Watch: Today’s game will be on the CW Network. You can follow along on the radio at WEEI 93.7 FM.