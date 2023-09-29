Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #8 Lukas Gustafsson

Name: Lukas Gustafsson

Position: Defenseman

Year: Sophomore

Number: 8

Height: 5’10

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Previously at BC: Gustafsson quietly had a great freshman season to start his career at BC and only improved as the year went on. With 19 points on 3 goals and 16 assists in 35 games, Gustafsson made it clear that he has an eye for playmaking and getting his teammates the puck who are in a good position to score.

Season Outlook: I can see Gustafsson taking on an even bigger role for the defense this year. Though there will be an infusion of raw talent on the Eagles’ backend, he had a really solid and reliable season last year and that extra year of experience under his belt will be really good for BC especially as conference play gets underway.

Fun Fact: Gustafsson’s dad, Marcus, played college hockey at Maine!