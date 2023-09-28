Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #9 Ryan Leonard

Name: Ryan Leonard

Position: Forward

Year: Freshman

Number: 9

Height: 6’0

Hometown: Amherst, MA

Drafted: #8 overall in 2023 by the Washington Capitals

Before BC: Leonard is another one of BC’s highly regarded incoming freshmen. This past season he had 20 points in 17 games for the USNTDP Juniors in the USHL, and 94 points in 57 games for the U18 team. He was tied for second in goals on the U18 team with Will Smith at 51. Leonard also record 17 points (8 goals and 9 assists) in last year’s WJC, where USA won gold. Leonard is also known for playing a tough, high intensity game and picking up his fair share of penalties.

Season Outlook: Leonard should be an impact played for BC pretty quickly. He has the ability to score, he can set up offensive plays for his teammates, and he isn’t afraid to play rough when he needs to. Obviously, with any freshman there are questions about how quickly they will adjust, but between his skill level and the fact that he’ll be playing with a number of his previous USNTP and WJC teammates, it would be surprising if Leonard doesn’t settle in fairly easily. I would expect him to be on one of the top 2 lines.

Fun Fact: Leonard’s father played hockey at UMass before going on to an AHL career.