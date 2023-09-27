Betting Odds & Prediction: Virginia Cavaliers vs. Boston College Football

Well guys, it seems as if I owe you all an apology. I do not think I have a single correct pick yet this season. I blame it all on Hafley. In all seriousness, Boston College football has been wildly inconsistent through four games this season, making any kind of prediction difficult — gambling or otherwise.

This has led me to a major conclusion: don’t bet on Boston College football. When you think they will get absolutely obliterated, they will give you a good enough performance to cover and yet still lose to make you as miserable as possible. When you think they might win, they suck and get blown out.

Nevertheless, it is my duty to right the ship and provide picks that will win all of you money. And this week, one of the handful of teams who may actually be worse than BC rolls into town. The Virginia Cavaliers are 0-4, with coach Tony Elliott juggling injuries and a lack of talent as he struggles to put wins on the board. Interestingly, Elliott will give the start at QB to Tony Muskett, a transfer from FCS Monmouth who won the job out of fall camp but was injured in the first game of the season. Though true freshman Anthony Colandrea provided a spark, it seems Muskett will return against BC. Also of note is that UVA’s best defensive player, edge Kam Butler, will miss the contest.

With both of these facts in mind, (I can’t believe I’m saying this) I like BC -3.5. UVA’s offensive line is simply not good, having surrendered 12 sacks this season, and Muskett is not the dual-threat to be able to cause a ton of damage with his legs. The BC secondary — who got completely embarrassed against Louisville — should be out for blood, and hopefully Elijah Jones will be able to neutralize the dangerous WR Malik Washington. If the secondary can hold up, UVA has not been able to produce consistent success rushing the ball. Meanwhile, BC’s offense has looked competent and at times explosive against better defenses than UVA’s. So yes — it is Boston College football. Do not bet on them. If you are compelled to do so, however, I’m rolling with BC -3.5 in front of a Family Weekend crowd at Alumni.

Picks: BC -3.5, O 55