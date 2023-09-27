Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #11 Colby Ambrosio

Name: Colby Ambrosio

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

Number: 11

Height: 5’9

Hometown: Welland, Ontario

Drafted: 118th overall by the Colorado Avalanche in 2020

Previously at BC: As a junior last season, Ambrosio posted a career high in goals with 10 and had 11 assists, for a total of 21 points. While he shifted up and down the lineup last year as the team slowly found its groove, he ended the year on the third line during which he found chemistry with Oskar Jellvik. During his sophomore season, Ambrosio posted 22 points on 9 goals and 13 assists.

Season Outlook: I could see Ambrosio starting the year shifting up and down the lineup again because he brings a depth of experience at BC and can help some of the freshman forwards get acclimated to college play. Eventually, I do see him settling into a top six role especially if he’s able to find chemistry with some of the higher-scoring players that are able to finish his shot attempts.

Fun Fact: Ambrosio grew up playing lacrosse as well as hockey!