Boston College Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 ACC Schedule

On Tuesday evening, the Boston College men’s basketball team announced its finalized 2023-24 ACC schedule. The Eagles open their conference slate at home against NC State on Saturday December 2nd at 4pm in Conte Forum. Then, after finishing their out-of-conference games, BC takes on Wake Forest at home on Tuesday January 2nd to kick off their full ACC schedule. Some more notable contests include:

BC has a 3-game road trip from January 6th til January 13th against Georgia Tech, Syracuse, and Clemson. But beyond that, the Eagles are not on the road for more than a week at a time.

Depending on how things go, BC’s first ranked ACC match-up could be against UNC on Saturday January 20th in Conte Forum. Ranked or not, a Saturday afternoon game against the Tarheels is sure to get a lot of attention and fan support.

Duke, who is expected to be one of college basketball’s title favorites in 2024, faces the Eagles on Saturday February 10th down in Durham at 2pm.

BC ends their season on the road twice in a row, against Miami and Louisville. If the Eagles are fighting for a good seed in the ACC tournament at that point (or something more), it will have to be earned away from Conte Forum. And Miami is expected to be a very tough opponent.

You can view their full schedule here.