Boston College Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 ACC Schedule

On Tuesday evening, the Boston College men’s basketball team announced its finalized 2023-24 ACC schedule. The Eagles open their conference slate at home against NC State on Saturday December 2nd at 4pm in Conte Forum. Then, after finishing their out-of-conference games, BC takes on Wake Forest at home on Tuesday January 2nd to kick off their full ACC schedule. Some more notable contests include:
- BC has a 3-game road trip from January 6th til January 13th against Georgia Tech, Syracuse, and Clemson. But beyond that, the Eagles are not on the road for more than a week at a time.
- Depending on how things go, BC’s first ranked ACC match-up could be against UNC on Saturday January 20th in Conte Forum. Ranked or not, a Saturday afternoon game against the Tarheels is sure to get a lot of attention and fan support.
- Duke, who is expected to be one of college basketball’s title favorites in 2024, faces the Eagles on Saturday February 10th down in Durham at 2pm.
- BC ends their season on the road twice in a row, against Miami and Louisville. If the Eagles are fighting for a good seed in the ACC tournament at that point (or something more), it will have to be earned away from Conte Forum. And Miami is expected to be a very tough opponent.
