Boston College DB Alex Washington Enters the Transfer Portal

On Tuesday morning, it was reported that Boston College defensive back Alex Washington has entered the transfer portal after just three games at BC.

Boston College DB Alex Washington, who transferred in from Harvard during the off-season; re-entered the portal as a grad transfer; he played in 3 games this season @Alex_w04 @mfarrellsports pic.twitter.com/F3VVKRWEuE — FarrellPortal (@farrellportal) September 26, 2023

Washington transferred in from Harvard this past offseason and was a good get for Jeff Hafley. BC’s secondary was depleted coming into this season after they lost three primary starters in Jaiden Woodbey, Josh DeBerry, and Jason Maitre. Washington was brought in from Harvard as an experienced veteran presence to help fill out the defensive backfield alongside some younger talent. But now, just after four weeks of the regular season and three games of playing time, he has re-entered the portal as a grad transfer.

BC’s defensive backfield still boasts a lot of depth, but after a rough showing against Louisville in which the Cardinals scored 42 points in the first half, every piece matters. Washington could also choose to remain with the team while his name is in the portal, if he and the coaches wanted to do so.