Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #12 Mike Posma

Name: Mike Posma

Position: Forward

Year: Junior

Number: 12

Height: 6’0”

Hometown: Pomona, NY

Drafted: Undrafted

Last Season: Posma was an every night player for BC in his sophomore season, skating in all 36 games that the Eagles played. His six goals were actually good for sixth most on the team and he made the most of the power play time he got as well, scoring two goals on the man advantage. He added four assists to give him 10 points on the season as he played in a number of different spots up and down the lineup until he ultimately settled into a more consistent roll in the bottom six.

Season Outlook: Just based on some of the names that are joining the team and at some of the returning players that were already ahead of him, Posma is probably looking at a job on the wing of either the third or fourth lines. There are a lot of names that will likely be battling to earn a spot in one of those positions, but Posma has been here long enough and done well enough that he’ll probably find himself in the opening night lineup at the very least.

Fun Fact: His uncle, also named MIke, spent most of the 90s playing in the Swiss Pro League after spending four seasons at Western MIchigan