Top 10! Boston College Men’s Hockey Ranked #6 to Start 2023-24 Season

On Monday, US College Hockey Online (USCHO) released their preseason poll for the 2023-24 season, and Boston College has found themselves ranked at #6 to start the year. After finishing last season unranked and below .500, it’s clear that the sudden influx of talent in this freshman class is expected to bolt BC right back into being nationally competitive.

Boston College is bringing in an absolutely stacked freshman class that includes 3 first round draft picks that set records for the US National Team Development Program. You can read more about those all-stars here, and you can read all about why we’re optimistic about BC’s season here. Be sure to keep your eyes on BCI as the season opener approaches on October 7th, we’ll be posting a lot of preview content and exclusive interviews as we get closer to puck drop.

Boston University is the only school in Hockey East ranked above the Eagles. BU is coming off of a Frozen Four appearance, a Hockey East championship, and they are returning their star Hobey Baker Award candidate Lane Hutson for his sophomore season. With all of that momentum and an impressive freshman class themselves, media voters feel so strongly about BU that they are even putting them above the reigning national champions Quinnipiac. It seems that the Battle of Comm Ave is going to be alive and well in these coming months. You can view the full USCHO poll here.