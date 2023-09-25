Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #13 Jack Malone

Name: Jack Malone

Position: Forward

Year: Grad Student

Number: 13

Height: 6’1

Hometown: Spring Lake, NJ

Drafted: 180th overall by the Vancouver Canucks in 2019

Prior to BC: Malone played for the Cornell Big Red from 2019-2023, with a stint in the USHL with the Youngstown Phantoms during the 2020-21 season. This past season, he tallied 17 points in 34 games on 8 goals and 9 assists, while the season prior he scored 20 points in 32 games. As a member of the Youngstown Phantoms, Malone had 41 points in 44 games.

Season Outlook: Similar to Armstrong, I could see Malone sliding up and down the lineup to offer experience and stability as the newer forwards get acclimated before settling into a solid bottom six role as a reliable contributor. Cornell played a fairly fast and disciplined game last year, so that experience should certainly be helpful in Hockey East this year.

Fun Fact: All of Malone’s points last year came in the second half of the season!