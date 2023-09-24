Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #15 Jacob Bengtsson

Name: Jacob Bengtsson

Position: Defense

Year: Graduate Student

Number: 15

Height: 6’3”

Hometown: Stockholm, Sweden

Drafted: Undrafted

Last Season: Jacob Bengtsson skated for Lake Superior State in the 2022-23 season, serving as an alternate captain in his third year with the Lakers. He only managed one goal, but did add in 22 assists in his 36 games. His 23 points were good for second on a team that struggled to score goals, and he almost doubled the 12 points next closest defenseman on the team put up. He also took 26 penalty minutes in 2022-23, down dramatically from the 63 he took in the previous season.

Season Outlook: Bengtsson is probably going to be playing some big minutes right away for BC, and he should be an important member of the penalty kill. He was one of Lake Superior’s Hobey Baker nominees last season, and BC’s coaching staff is probably excited to add some veteran presence to a still pretty young blue line group after the departure of Marshall Warren. If he finishes second on this team in scoring, then something has gone horribly wrong, but Bengtsson should be someone that BC can rely on to be an effective enough player in all three zones

Fun Fact: At 24 years old, Bengtsson is the second oldest player on the roster, younger only than fellow transfer Jamie Armstrong