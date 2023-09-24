Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #14 Gentry Shamburger

Name: Gentry Shamburger

Position: Forward

Year: Senior

Number: 14

Height: 6’1

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Last Season: Shamburger played in 9 games last season after seeing action in 29 games as a sophomore and 12 as a freshman. He has 1 career goal, scored against UMass Lowell. Throughout his BC career, Shamburger has always been ready to step in as needed to fill in for injuries or benchings. He has also proved to be an asset on special teams, as he’s not afraid to throw himself into defense on the penalty kill.

Season Outlook: As the alternate captain on this year’s squad, Shamburger’s main role will be leadership based. He’s always had a reputation for being a good locker room guy, and with this year’s young team his ability to keep things positive will be needed to keep the team upbeat and fighting when they face adversity. One would have to guess that in terms of ice time, Shamburger will see more playing time at the start of the season as the freshman are still adjusting to college play, but the fact that he earned the A does suggest that he may see more ice time than he did last season.

Fun Fact: Although he goes by Gentry that is actually his middle name - his first name is Augustus.