Gamethread: Boston College Football vs Louisville

Let’s get this battle of the birds started. BC hits the town for its first road game of the season. Undefeated Louisville waits on the other side. The Eagles are coming off a shockingly close defeat to Florida State, while Louisville edged out Indiana.

The Cardinals are a 14 point favorite on the day. A tad steep and rude if I may say, but we shall see the result on the field soon.

Game kicks off at 3:30, and here’s the how to watch info posted earlier today (ACC Network and can be streamed through ESPN. You can also listen on WEEI 850 AM).

Follow along with us and join the fun @bcinterruption, and as always leave your comments below!

Let’s go BC.