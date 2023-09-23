How to Watch: Boston College Football vs Louisville

On Saturday, Boston College will take on undefeated Louisville. Boston College is coming off a near loss to then No. 3 ranked Florida State Seminoles. Boston College will look to be more disciplined this Saturday as the were plagued by penalties last week. They committed 18 penalties which equated to 131 yards. Thomas Castellanos was a major bright spot for the Eagles throwing for 305 yards and rushing for 95 yards with two touchdowns.

Louisville boasts a 3-0 record but has had close calls in two of those three victories, including last week’s win over Indiana. The Eagles will look to limit their penalties and hand the Cardinals their first loss of the year.

Who: Boston College Eagles (1-2) vs Louisville Cardinals (3-0)

Where: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

When: Saturday, September 23rd

Kickoff: 3:30 ET

How to Watch: This afternoon’s game will be on the ACC Network and can be streamed through ESPN. You can also listen on WEEI 850 AM.