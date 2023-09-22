Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #17 Aram Minnetian

Name: Aram Minnetian

Position: Defenseman

Year: Freshman

Number: 17

Height: 5’11

Hometown: Woodcliff Lake, NJ

Drafted: #125 in 2023 by the Dallas Stars

Prior to BC: Another freshman from the USNTDP, Minnetian is a defenseman who is known for his ability to contribute on both sides of the ice. In 62 games with the U18 team last season, Minnetian had 7 goals, 24 assists, 55 penalty minutes, and a +48. He was second amongst defensemen in points and led all defensemen on the team in +/-. He also picked up 6 assists in 22 USHL games and a goal and 3 assists during the WJC.

Season Outlook: Minnetian’s ability to make a difference on both defense and on offense means he has a good opportunity to create a space for himself in one of the top defensive pairings on the team, as well as on special teams units. This year’s defensive class is an interesting one, with a mix of leadership (captain Eamon Powell, junior Aidan Hreschuk, and grad student Jacob Bengtsson), rising talent (sophomores Charlie Leddy and Lukas Gustafsson), and a whole bunch of talented freshmen, so it is tough to predict who will end up where until we get a chance to see how well the freshmen adjust to BC’s style of play.

Fun Fact: In high school, Minnetian played as a forward as well.