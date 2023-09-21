James Hagens, Potential No. 1 NHL Draft Pick, and Brother Michael Commit to Boston College Hockey

On Wednesday night, Boston College received some huge news from the recruiting trail. Brothers James and Michael Hagens both announced on Instagram of their commitment to Boston College.

James is an especially big-time recruit, as a center who is trending towards being a top-2 pick and potentially first overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. He’s got it all — hockey sense, skating ability, offensive production — and his commitment is a huge get for the Eagles. Michael, a former Harvard commit, is a 4-star in his own right as a great blue-line addition in the future.

Between Jerry York’s final years and now Greg Brown’s tenure, BC has reestablished themselves as a premier hockey program with the level of recruits the staff is bringing in. After bringing in an absolutely loaded class for this season, BC stays hot on the recruiting trail. While it is not entirely sure when we will see these two on the Heights, it could be as early as next season. BC Hockey, after a couple hard years, is headed in the right direction.