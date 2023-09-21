Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #18 Paul Davey

Name: Paul Davey

Position: Forward

Year: Sophomore

Number: 18

Height: 6’1”

Hometown: Greenwich, CT

Drafted: Undrafted

Last Season: Davey spent most of his freshman season as a healthy scratch. He did start the year in the lineup and played in eight games in the first half of the season, but he did not get back on the ice after the team’s December 3rd game against Providence. Davey did not record a point in his eight games. Davey also entered the transfer portal at the end of last season, but will be back at BC for his sophomore year.

Season Outlook: Davey is going to have a tough time cracking the lineup with a much improved forward group this season. He might get a shot on the fourth line at some point, but he’ll probably need to really impress the coaching staff and jump some people ahead of him in the lineup if he wants to become a regular.