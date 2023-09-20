Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #19 Cutter Gauthier

Name: Cutter Gauthier

Position: Forward

Year: Sophomore

Number: 19

Height: 6’3”

Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ

Drafted: #5 overall in 2022 by the Philadelphia Flyers

Last Season: Cutter Gauthier was Boston College’s top player in the 2022-2023 season, leading the way with a 16-21—37 line to lead the team in most offensive categories including goals, assists, points, and power play goals. He was one of the best freshmen in the country and, frankly, was expected to be a one-and-done player in college.

Season Outlook: Gauthier’s announcement that he would be returning to the Eagles for his sophomore season was as colossal for BC’s 2023-2024 trophy run as it was surprising. He’s a future NHL star and he was never expected to return for a second year. With what might be Boston College’s best incoming freshman class in history joining in support behind him, Cutter should lead the way in what will be one of the most impressive offensive groups in men’s college hockey.

Fun Fact: Despite leading the Eagles in scoring with 16 goals last season, not one of those tallies counted as a game-winning goal. Weird.