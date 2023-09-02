Gamethread: Boston College Football vs Northern Illinois

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles kickoff their 2023 campaign at home against the Huskies of Northern Illinois. It will be an interesting matchup of two teams who had disappointing 2022 seasons but are looking for a strong turnaround in 2023. BC has a new starting quarterback, Emmett Morehead, who showed promise in his limited starts in 2022. With a revamped offensive line, BC football is set to make a statement turnaround this year with a new look offense and a defense with impressive players like Donovan Ezeiruaku and Shitta Sillah getting after the opposing quarterbacks. Let’s go Eagles! Read our preview of this game here.

Who: Boston College Eagles (0-0) vs Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, September 2nd

Kickoff Time: 12PM ET

How to Watch: This afternoon’s game will be on the ACC Network. You can also listen along on WEEI 93.7 FM