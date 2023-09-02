 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch: Boston College Football vs Northern Illinois

By Curtis Flannery
Boston College v Northern Illinois Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles kickoff their 2023 campaign at home against the Huskies of Northern Illinois. It will be an interesting matchup of two teams who had disappointing 2022 seasons but are looking for a strong turnaround in 2023.

Who: Boston College Eagles (0-0) vs Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, September 2nd

Kickoff Time: 12PM ET

How to Watch: This afternoon’s game will be on the ACC Network. You can also listen along on WEEI 93.7 FM

