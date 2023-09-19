Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #21 Oskar Jellvik

Name: Oskar Jellvik

Position: Forward

Year: Sophomore

Number: 21

Height: 5’10

Hometown: Täby, Sweden

Drafted: 149th overall by the Boston Bruins in 2021

Previously at BC: As a freshman last year, Jellvik tallied 17 points on four goals and 13 assists in 34 games while primarily playing on the Eagles’ third line. He collected his first goal at home against UMass Lowell, and had his first multi-point game against BU on Jerry York night, followed by multi-point efforts against UMass Amherst and goals in both games against UConn to end the regular season. Prior to BC, Jellvik played for the Djurgårdens IF in Sweden, where he had 55 points in 41 games during the 2021-22 season.

Season Outlook: As is with most players that transition immediately from Europe to NCAA hockey, Jellvik had a bit of an adjustment period at the beginning of the season but began to really settle into his role with the Eagles by the second semester. Going into this season, I think Jellvik will become a really solid contributor in the bottom six, which is going to be really important given his potential to be a high scorer. He has an ability to finish chances in close, which is something the Eagles struggled with last year — so with less of an adjustment to begin the year, Jellvik should be able to really hone in on those skills more and contribute more immediately.

Fun Fact: Jellvik has had two really strong development camps with the Bruins!