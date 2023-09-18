Kickoff Time & TV Info Announced for Boston College Football vs Virginia

On Monday afternoon, it was announced that Boston College’s next home game against Virginia will take place at 2pm ET on Saturday September 30th in Alumni Stadium. On TV, the game will be broadcasted on the CW.

This is Boston College’s first game on the CW after it was announced this summer that the ACC signed a deal with the network to broadcast several of its events. Seeing as most folks with a normal cable package get the CW Network, this is a good thing for viewership for a game that otherwise could’ve been relegated to streaming-only. BC and Virginia are able to play at a good time while getting a good spot on cable TV.

Though it is a couple of hours later than BC’s previous games, this 2pm kickoff time continues the trend this year of early starts for Boston College football at home. BC has already played three games at Alumni Stadium this year, all of which kicked off at 12pm ET. As it stands right now, there are no night games planned at Alumni in 2023, but match-ups against UConn and Virginia Tech still remain to be scheduled.