Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #22 Will Vote

Name: Will Vote

Position: Forward

Year: Freshman

Number: 22

Height: 5’7

Hometown: Arlington, MA

Prior to BC: Vote is one of many freshman this season coming to BC from the US National Team Development Program. Last season he played in 61 games for the U18 Team, recording 16 goals and 29 assists. His 45 points put him in 6th place on the team. In 22 games for the USNTP’s USHL program, Vote scored 7 goals and picked up 9 assists. And in the World Junior Championship last season, he scored once and assisted on 6 goals.

Season Outlook: Vote is the type of freshman whose impact will likely grow over the season as he settles in and adjusts to his new linemates. He’ll have some competition for the top lines, but as a winger he could be a great asset for any of BC’s many skilled centers this season. He is known as a strong passer, which will be valuable on a BC team full of scorers.

Fun Fact: Vote’s sister, Christina, is a junior on the Boston University women’s hockey team.