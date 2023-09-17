Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #23 Will Traeger

Name: Will Traeger

Position: Forward

Year: Sophomore

Number: 23

Height: 5’8”

Hometown: Mendota Heights, Minn

Drafted: Undrafted

Last Season: Will Traeger spent most of his freshman season as a healthy scratch, not seeing any action until January 21 and only playing five games overall. He picked up the first point of his career with an assist on a goal from Mike Posma in a game against UMass Amherst, but he wasn’t able to stick in the lineup down the stretch and did not dress in the Hockey East Tournament.

Season Outlook: Traeger will likely have to earn his way into the lineup if he wants to see consistent playing time in his sophomore season. This is a talented forward group that will likely end up pushing down some of the players who were playing bigger roles last season. That means Traeger might start the season on the outside looking in, but he’ll most likely draw in at some point with the chance to prove that he deserves a longer look.

Fun Fact: At just 5’8”, Traeger is the smallest player listed on the 2023-24 roster along with incoming freshman Will Vote