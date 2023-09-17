Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #24 Andre Gasseau

Name: Andre Gasseau

Position: Forward

Year: Sophomore

Number: 24

Height: 6’4

Hometown: Garden Grove, CA

Drafted: #213 overall in 2021 by the Boston Bruins

Last Season: Gasseau was a standout for BC last season, impressing with some flashy goals and consistently improving play. He picked up 10 goals and 19 assists as a freshman, second on the team for rookies (the rookie leader, of course, was Cutte Gauthier, who led the entire team in scoring). With only 14 penalty minutes last season, Gasseau also did a good job of largely staying out of the box so that he was available to contribute on offense. Perhaps Gasseau’s most impressive stat was his shooting percentage - he led the Eagles with a .154, which suggests that as he gets more confident with his role on the team and takes more shots, his offensive output will increase as well.

Season Outlook: This BC team should have a lot of offensive talent between the incoming freshman class and returning players like Gauthier and Colby Ambrosio. Gasseau should be a big factor in that offensive, and even though he is only a sophomore he likely will be looked to for leadership. Barring the dreaded sophomore slump, fans should expect to see Gasseau getting plenty of playing time, particularly on special teams.

Fun Fact: Gasseau has trained in Jiu-Jitsu and Muay Thai since the age of 13.