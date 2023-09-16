How to Watch: Boston College Football vs Florida State

On Saturday, the Boston College Eagles open up ACC play against the nationally ranked Florida State Seminoles in the annual Red Bandana Game. The Eagles will look to build upon their victory last weekend over Holy Cross and upset the Seminoles in Chestnut Hill.

FSU is ranked as the #3 team in the nation and comes into this game off of a blowout against Southern Miss. They also defeated top-ten LSU in a blowout in Week 1, so it’s clear that this is likely Boston College’s toughest opponent on the schedule. BC meanwhile is coming off of a win themselves, but it was a close one against FCS squad Holy Cross. As 25+ point underdogs, the Eagles have their work cut out for them in this one.

Who: Boston College Eagles (1-1) vs 3 Florida State Seminoles (2-0)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

When: Saturday, September 16th

Kickoff Time: 12 PM EST

How to Watch: This afternoon’s game will be on ABC. You can also listen along on WEEI 93.7 FM