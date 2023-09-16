Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #25 Jamie Armstrong

Name: Jamie Armstrong

Position: Forward

Year: Grad Student

Number: 25

Height: 6’1

Hometown: Warwick, RI

Prior to BC: Armstrong spent the past four seasons at Boston University (glad he finally made the right decision!), where he played in 94 games and tallied 26 points. 13 of those points came in 29 games of his senior year last year, where he posted career-highs with five goals and eight assists.

Season Outlook: Armstrong has the potential to contribute immediately in the fall as he brings a dearth of Hockey East experience to the young Eagles roster. I could see him having the opportunity to start shuffling up and down the lineup to offer stability and seniority as the freshmen forwards settle into college hockey, but eventually become a steady contributor on the third line, which the Eagles will need.

Fun Fact: Armstrong’s dad is Bill Armstrong, GM of the Arizona Coyotes!