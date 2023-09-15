Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #27 Connor Joyce

Name: Connor Joyce

Position: Forward

Year: Junior

Number: 27

Height: 6’1”

Hometown: Dedham, MA

Drafted: Undrafted

Last Season: Connor Joyce took a step forward in his second season at BC, putting up four goals and 10 points after a freshman campaign where he had only three assists on the season. He certainly was not a hugely impactful player, but he was a solid enough depth player for BC and he appeared in all 36 games.

Season Outlook: Joyce will most likely continue to be a depth piece for the Eagles, ideally slotting in somewhere on either the third or fourth line. He most likely won’t ever be someone who puts up big scoring numbers, but if he can bump his point totals up into the mid to high teens, then he should be a successful bottom six player on a team that is hoping to compete.

Fun Fact: Connor’s father, John, played for BC for four seasons in the 90s and scored more than 100 points in his career