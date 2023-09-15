Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #28 Timmy Delay

Name: Timmy Delay

Position: Forward

Year: Freshman

Number: 28

Height: 6’0

Hometown: Hingham, MA

Prior to BC: Delay played for the Chilliwack Chiefs during the 2022-23 season, where he had 24 points in 42 games in the regular season and nine points in 15 games during the playoffs. Prior to playing for the Chiefs, Delay played for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL, where he had 6 points in 48 games.

Season Outlook: It’ll be interesting to see where Delay might slot into the lineup when everything shakes out, but it’s possible that he’ll be looked to for depth should the Eagles need it. As an older player coming in as a freshman though, his experience and age will help the young team.

Fun Fact: Delay comes from a BC family; his dad and uncle both played hockey at BC while his aunt played for the women’s soccer team. He also was a lacrosse player in high school!