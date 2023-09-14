How Will Hurricane Lee Affect Florida State vs Boston College Football on Saturday?

While the Florida State Seminoles are the team that is coming up to Boston on Saturday, Florida seems to be sending something else of its own, too: a hurricane. Hurricane Lee has been making its way up the east coast this week and is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to several parts of New England. With Boston College and FSU set to face-off at 12pm in Chestnut Hill, could the game be in danger? As of Thursday evening, it seems unlikely.

The latest satellite projections from NBC10 Boston show the storm just missing out on Boston by a several miles at the time of kickoff at 12pm on Saturday. As the day progresses, the storm is not expected to make its way inland, but instead drift northeast away from Boston. While this forecast can’t be taken as 100% predictive, it is a good sign that the storm will likely miss Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Some rain and wind at the edge of the storm may be felt during the day, but it seems it won’t be significant enough to put the game in danger. NBC10 Boston says that “the rain is likely to arrive on Cape Cod and the Maine coast by around midnight Saturday morning, while Boston may avoid much in the way of rain.”