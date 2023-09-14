Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #30 Jan Korec

Name: Jan Korec

Position: Goalie

Year: Freshman

Number: 30

Height: 6’1

Hometown: Bratislava, Slovakia

Prior to BC: Although Korec comes to BC from Slovakia, he has spent the past few years playing in North America as well. He played for the Northwood School in New York for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, and then spent this past season with the Des Moines Buccaneers in the USHL. He played 24 games for the Buccaneers last season, going 6-12-3 with a 3.21 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. He also recorded a shutout for the Bucs. Korec has also played a handful of games for the Slovakian U18 and U20 teams, but hasn’t had his strongest showing during international play.

Season Outlook: Korec and fellow freshman Alex Musielak will likely be battling for the backup spot behind drafted freshman goalie Jacob Fowler. I would give the edge to Korec just because he has USHL and international experience, but with a trio of freshman goalies it could really go any way.

Fun Fact: Korec is the program’s first Slovakian recruit.