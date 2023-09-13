Florida State vs. Boston College Football: Betting Odds & Preview

I’m back! After the FCS week where lines and odds came out very late, BC Football is back in action for their Red Bandanna Game against #3 Florida State.

In Week 1, I predicted BC would either lose or win big against a pretty bad NIU team, ultimately taking them at -8.5. Since then, we have learned that BC Football is bad...really, really bad. After losing to NIU and barely beating a Holy Cross squad that likely should have won.

At the time of writing, BC is +25.5 and +1400, with the O/U at 49. 2-0 Florida State rolls into Chestnut Hill with not only legitimate ACC Championship, but College Football Playoff aspirations as well. Offensively, they feature Heisman candidate dual-threat QB Jordan Travis. With dynamic running back Trey Benson and the dangerous WR duo of 6’4 Keon Coleman and 6’7 Johnny Wilson, this offense is dangerous. Defensively, the defensive line is one of the nation’s best and will pose a huge challenge to BC’s offensive line that has looked much improved from last season. The secondary is led by All-ACC DB Fentrell Cypress, who will make life even harder for a BC passing game that has yet to really take off. All in all, this is an exceedingly difficult matchup for the Eagles.

I know, I know, I picked BC to win in my preseason prediction. That was a bit of fun when preseason hopes, dreams and unknowns reigned. I fully expect Florida State to win, and to win big. I frankly was shocked when BC was announced at +25.5; FSU beat a then-ranked #5 LSU team by 21 and then absolutely mauled Southern Miss by 53. If Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense can only score 24 points against FSU, I struggle to see BC doing any significant damage. The Eagles will be trying to control the clock and rush the ball, and even if they do fall behind I’m not at all confident in Castellanos leading a pass-heavy attack. Moreover, the weather is supposed to be very iffy on Saturday; that could even further encourage both teams to run the rock.

Defensively, the Eagles were just ripped apart by FCS dual-threat Matt Sluka — I expect big numbers from Travis this week. The Eagles secondary will have their hands full matching up with the dynamic WR corps, and the rushing defense is nothing to write home about. Moreover, the penalties BC routinely takes on both sides of the ball will only help FSU. I’m not very optimistic.

Picks: FSU -25.5, Over 49.

That being said, it is the Red Bandanna Game. Anything can happen this week, and no one hopes I am wrong more than me. Roll Eags.