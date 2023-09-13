Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #31 Alex Musielak

Name: Alex Musielak

Position: Goalie

Year: Freshman

Number: 31

Height: 6’4

Hometown: Elma, NY

Prior to BC: Musielak, one of BC’s 3 freshman goaltenders this season, split last season between the Utica Jr. Comets and the CCHL’s Kemptville 73’s. He played just 7 games for Utica, recording a 1-3-2 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.57 goals against average. He went on to play in 18 games for Kemptville, going 8-7-0 with a .905 save percentage and a 3.68 goals against average. His save percentage has consistently been in the low 90s/high 80s throughout his career. Although his numbers may not jump out as stellar, he did often have to face a lot of shots with his most recent team.

Season Outlook: This year’s goaltending situation is a bit of a mystery, since all 3 goalies are freshmen. It does seem clear that Jacob Fowler will be BC’s starter, and based on experience and stats, it is likely that Musielak will be the third string goalie. However, with a group of freshmen, anything could happen.

Fun Fact: Musielak was previously committed to Skidmore.