Boston College Men’s Hockey 2023-24 Roster Countdown: #34 Gabe Perreault

Name: Gabe Perreault

Position: Forward

Year: Freshman

Number: 34

Height: 5’11

Hometown: Hinsdale, Illinois

Drafted: 23rd overall in 2023 by the New York Rangers

Prior to BC: A freshman from the US National Team Development Program, Perreault is a forward known for his playmaking skill and scoring production. This past season, he tallied 53 goals and 79 assists for 132 points, setting a new single-season scoring record for the USNTDP. He also plays a disciplined game, only taking four penalties the entire 2022-23 season. At the U18 World Championships, Perreault tallied 18 points — 5 goals and 13 assists — in 7 games to help the United States clinch the gold medal. Going into the 2023 NHL Draft, he was considered one of the top pure playmakers in the class and was described as having incredible on-ice vision.

Season Outlook: Perreault brings an immense scoring potential to the Eagles this fall, while also being a great playmaker who elevates his linemates. He will likely have an almost-immediate impact on the ice when the season gets underway, and it’s very possible that he begins in the top six depending on how quickly he adjusts to NCAA hockey.

Fun Fact: Perreault comes from a big hockey family — his dad Yanic was a longtime NHL forward, his older brother Jacob was a first round draft pick by the Anaheim Ducks in 2020 and his sister Liliane plays at Mercyhurst.