Preview & Prediction: Boston College Football vs Northern Illinois

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles will host the Northern Illinois Huskies to kickoff the 2023 football season at Alumni Stadium. Boston College is coming off of a disappointing 3-9 season, but with a new full-time starting quarterback and a revamped offensive line, the Eagles have their sights set on a rapid improvement in 2023.

Northern Illinois had a similarly disappointing 3-9 season in 2023 that was derailed by injuries. But this team won a MAC Championship just two years ago, and a lot of those players are returning fully healthy this year, so they have plenty of reasons to be optimistic themselves. You can read our full preview on NIU here.

What to Watch For

All eyes will be on BC QB Emmett Morehead on Saturday. He looked shaky in the pocket when he was thrust into action last season, but he was ill-prepared and behind a terrible offensive line. With better protection and a full offseason of practice as QB1, Morehead is in prime position to show off his cannon of an arm and bring the BC offense back to a respectable level.

In a similar fashion, Boston College fans will be paying particular attention to the performance of the offensive line. With a new crop of starters this year, even just an average performance would be a breath of fresh air. Absolutely nothing could get going on offense last season (except Zay Flowers) in large part due to the OL’s ineffectiveness. If they can establish a decent running game and protect the QB at an average rate, then we can finally start to see some things click again.

Tailgate Treat of the Week

Thursday was a bit on the chillier side and fall may be approaching, but I’m not quite ready to give up on summer just yet. I’ll be in the mood for some easy drinking on a warm day, so just stop by your local package store and pick up some High Noons. Why complicate things?

Prediction: Boston College 27 Northern Illinois 17

Boston College can get off on the right foot now with everyone healthy. NIU is not an opponent you want to overlook and this may be a close game deep into the second half, but I do believe BC will be able to pull it out. It’s set to be a beautiful Saturday afternoon and I’m excited to finally see some college football once again. Roll Eags!