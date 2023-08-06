DeMarr Langford Jr. Transfers from Boston College to UCF Men’s Basketball

On Saturday afternoon, DeMarr Langford Jr. announced his intentions to transfer from Boston College to the University of Central Florida.

Thank God for the Opportunity!! pic.twitter.com/3CUbvHixOh — booba (@langford_demarr) August 5, 2023

Langford, a Massachusetts native who played at Brewster Academy, spent three seasons on the Heights playing on the men’s basketball team with his brother Makai Ashton-Langford. DeMarr had a promising freshman season followed by a terrific sophomore campaign, averaging double-digit scoring over the course of the regular season and dropping 19 points on Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament. Unfortunately his junior season was not as solid, as Langford missed some time due to injury and his offense regressed. Nonetheless, the grit he and Makai brought to Earl Grant’s upstart culture has been extremely valuable and he’ll be a missed face in the locker room. After announcing his decision to enter the transfer portal back in March, he finally committed to UCF on Saturday.

Good luck, DeMarr!