Boston College Women’s Volleyball Defeats Michigan in Season Opener

The Boston College women’s volleyball team began the 2023 season tonight, hosting Michigan in the first game of the BC Invitational. This was the Eagles first game since winning the Women’s NIVC last season, and expectations are high for BC this year in hopes of the Eags making the NCAA Tournament. They are certainly starting things off on the right foot, as they defeated a solid Michigan team in straight sets tonight.

The Eagles got off to a dominant start in the first set, but allowed Michigan to get within a couple points as the set progressed. After the Wolverines closed BC’s lead to 16-14 however, the Eagles went on to outscore them 9-4 to end the set, earning a 25-18 victory.

The second set was the most evenly matched of the game, with the teams trading points back and forth throughout. After BC scored the first point, Michigan jumped out to a 2-1 lead, but the Eagles quickly went up 5-2 and maintained the lead for the rest of the set. It did stay close though, ending with a 25-22 BC win.

The final set was BC’s most dominant, as BC scored first for the third time and jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Michigan managed to tie things up at 3-3 and 4-4, and kept the game close for a few plays after that, but midway through the set the Eagles scored 5 straight points to make it 13-6, and the Wolverines couldn’t catch up after that. BC ended up taking the third by a score of 25-14.

BC was led by seniors Katrina Jensen (12 kills, 28 attacks, 13.5 points, 3 blocks), Anna Murphy (15 digs), and Sophia Lambros (2 aces). Based on today’s performances, the underclassmen to watch are sophomore Grace Milliken (7 kills, .545 hitting percentage, 3 blocks, 8.5 points) and freshman Audrey Ross (8 kills, 22 attacks, 2 blocks, 10 points, 1 ace).

Tomorrow Michigan will take on Sacred Heart, and then BC will close out this weekend’s tournament on Sunday at 1 PM against the Pioneers.