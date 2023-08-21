Boston College Men’s Basketball Releases 2023-24 Out-of-Conference Schedule

On Monday, the Boston College men’s basketball program announced its out-of-conference slate for the 2023-24 season. It includes:

Monday Nov 6 vs Fairfield

Friday Nov 10 @ The Citadel

Wednesday Nov 15 vs Richmond

Saturday Nov 18 vs Harvard

Wednesday Nov 22 vs Colorado State (National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO)

Thursday Nov 23 vs Creighton / Loyola Chicago (National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, MO)

Wednesday Nov 29 @ Vanderbilt

Tuesday Dec 5 vs Central Connecticut

Friday Dec 8 vs Holy Cross

Sunday Dec 10 @ St. John’s (NABC Brooklyn Showcase in Brooklyn, NY)

Thursday Dec 21 vs Lehigh

Assuming that no ACC games are scheduled before November 6th, it looks like the Eagles will open up their season against Fairfield on a Monday night in Conte Forum. Their whole slate is a nice mix of local & historic opponents (Holy Cross, St. Johns, Harvard) and some newer foes across the country. The game in Brooklyn especially is good news for BC fans in NYC who want to see the Eagles face off against an interesting Big East opponent headed by new head coach Rick Pitino.

Other than a couple of select games, this is not a difficult OOC schedule by any means and BC will likely be favored in a good number of these match-ups, hopefully providing better results than the team saw against similar competition like Maine and UNH last season. The team’s biggest loss in the offseason was guard Makai Ashton-Langford, but they bring back a lot of what made the team so promising, including star center Quinten Post. Earl Grant’s third season at the helm of the program is sure to see his gritty culture even further ingrained into his players, plus a lot of development from their young talent.