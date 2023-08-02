Christian Mahogany & Donovan Ezeiruaku Selected to Preseason All-ACC Team

On Wednesday morning, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the media selections for the preseason All-ACC team, which included Boston College’s offensive lineman Christian Mahogany and defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.

This is Mahogany’s second time being selected to the preseason all-ACC team, after being picked last season before he suffered a season-ending injury. Mahogany also earned All-ACC second team honors in 2021. Boston College is expecting big things out of him in 2023 after he took last year off to recover from his injury and the BC offensive line suffered. Some analysts are predicting Mahogany to be the second BC offensive lineman to be selected in the NFL Draft’s first round in just 3 years, following in the footsteps of his former teammate Zion Johnson.

Donovan Ezeiruaku is a newcomer to the preseason all-ACC team after being selected to the all-ACC second team at the end of his 2022 campaign. He was one of the few bright spots for Boston College last season, registering 8.5 sacks and 3 forced fumbles on the season. He was effective in both pass rushing and run stuffing, anchoring the BC defense through a rough year and making a name for himself nonetheless. With more help around him on both sides of the ball, plus another year of development, Ezeiruaku is poised to make a huge impact in 2023.

The full list can be found here.