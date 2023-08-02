Preview 2023: UConn vs Boston College Football

Boston College’s well-documented and historically poor season last year saw the team faced with a litany of horrible moments. Their loss to UConn in Week 8, however, might be the worst moment in the midst of a catastrophic season. Expect the Eagles to want revenge.

UConn Preview

UConn’s long-suffering football program finally showed signs of improvement last year. After years of dismal records and poor teams, rookie head coach Jim Mora Jr. managed to deliver a 6-7 season and the Huskies’ first bowl appearance in 8 years, and he did it with an extremely young team.

Offensively, UConn is one of the heaviest-leaning rushing teams in all of college football. There are three QBs battling for the starting job at the moment:

Ta’Quan Roberson, last year’s Week 1 starter who suffered a season-ending injury on the second drive of the season

Zion Turner, the true sophomore who replaced him

Maine transfer Joseph Fagnano

All of them are somewhat shaky passers, but offer the ability to rush. The offensive line in front of them returns 4 of its 5 starters, so whoever ends up behind center will have an experienced line protecting him. The skill position group, however, has a lot of question marks. Last year’s week 1 starter at RB, Nathan Carter, transferred. While there are several young names at the position, including true sophomore Victor Rosa, there is no clear bell-cow back who will dominate the backfield. The wide receiver group, meanwhile, is in an even worse position after the loss of Aaron Turner to Cincinnati and Keelan Marion to BYU. Just as with the RBs, there are major question marks as to who will emerge as WR1 in this already run-dominated offense.

Defensively, there is much more consistency in terms of returning production. Only 3 starters will not return to the team this fall. The defensive line remains intact, returning all of its starters from last year, and the secondary only lost Tre Wortham. The linebacker corps was the worst hit, with 2 starters matriculating out, but as a full unit the Huskies will be a seasoned defense with a further year of familiarity in the system. That being said, this unit was far from elite last year. Most Power 5 teams (BC obviously excluded) were able to move the chains and score on against this Husky defense. It will be interesting to see BC take on this unit again in the rematch with a more experienced Emmett Morehead at QB.

How does BC match up?

Play smart. Get revenge. Last year’s 13-3 humiliation should be fresh in the minds of the Eagles, and this time they draw the Huskies at home. Boston College should have the edge in raw talent, but they should not underestimate the Huskies. Play smart and safe, dominate the line of scrimmage, and the Eagles should emerge on top.

Preseason Prediction:

No chance the Eagles lose in back-to-back years. BC 35-17 UConn.