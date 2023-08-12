Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Adds 4 Transfers

Boston College women’s lacrosse has officially announced the addition of 4 transfers for the upcoming season, all of whom are big gets for the always stacked BC team. Becky Browndorf and Emma LoPinto come to BC from Florida, Julia Greene from Stanford, and Rachel Clark from UVA.

Browndorf is a grad student defender who played all 4 of her undergraduate seasons at Florida. Last season, she recorded a career high and team-leading 22 caused turnovers, as well as a career high 21 ground balls. A true defensive defenseman, Browndorf played in integral role in leading the Gators to their ninth straight AAC Tournament title last year. Her defensive skills also helped the Gators to land at 10th in the NCAA in goals allowed per game.

LoPinto, who played 2 seasons at Florida, was the Gators offensive leader last season. She led her team with 62 goals and 90 points, and started all 21 games. She was 14th in the NCAA in goals last season, and was the youngest player in Gators’ history to reach both the 100-point milestone and the 100-goal career mark. Among many other accolades, she was a 2023 Tewaaraton Top-25 nominee.

Greene is a defender from Stanford who is returning to her home state of Massachusetts for her graduate season. She started all 18 games last season, and recorded 8 caused turnovers and 6 ground balls.

Clark, who comes to BC after 2 seasons at UVA, is perhaps the biggest addition to next year’s squad. She led the Cavaliers in goals (63) and points (76) last season, was third in the ACC in goals, and was First-Team All-ACC, an All-American honorable mention by ILWomen and a US Lacrosse Magazine All-American First-Team honoree. As a freshman, Clark was the ACC Freshman of the Year.

The newest Eagles will add their skills to an already impressive BC team that will include returning players such as Belle Smith, McKenna Davis, Kayla Martello, Hunter Roman, Sydney Scales, and goalie Shea Dolce. The team will also be bolstered by a strong group of freshmen, including Lydia Colasante (#4 prospect in the country), Kylee Colbert (#6 prospect in the country), and Lacey Downey (#8 prospect in the country).