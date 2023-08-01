BC Interruption is Hiring a New Staff Writer!

BC Interruption is looking for a new staff writer! Applicants for this position should have a passion for Boston College sports and an interest in covering the men’s basketball and football teams.

This position will primarily be responsible for providing men’s basketball coverage and assisting with football content throughout the year. This includes, but is not limited to:

Recruiting updates

Basketball gameday coverage (focused on away games)

Post-game analysis

Breaking news

We are more than willing to accept applicants who do not have any previous professional writing or blogging experience. There is plenty of room in this position for new creative ideas! Plus opportunities to write passionately about all of BC’s athletic programs.

They will join a small team of writers who split coverage duties over the course of the season. We offer a lot of flexibility when it comes to personal scheduling conflicts, so our expectation is that our writers are willing to take on occasional extra work when other team-members are unavailable.

This position does not require in-person attendance, but it does require the ability to access streams for the majority of men’s basketball away games to provide live coverage for BC Interruption. Qualified applicants must also have an awareness of the major Boston College and NCAA basketball and football websites/social media accounts in order to be prepared to track breaking news and recruitment information.

Compensation for this position is comprised of a small monthly stipend. This writer will also be able to obtain media credentials through BC Interruption for men’s basketball and football games if desired.

To Apply: To apply for this position, please email Curtis at bcinterruption@gmail.com with a cover letter explaining your interest in the position, as well as a sports-focused writing sample. Your writing sample can be previously published work, or something you wrote specifically for this application. Live coverage on social media is an important part of this position, so please also include links to your public social media account(s) if you have them. Applications must be submitted by Sunday August 27th, 2023 in order to be considered.