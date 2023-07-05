 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022-23 BC Interruption Awards Recap

By Laura Berestecki
USA - Education - Boston College Photo by Rick Friedman/Corbis via Getty Images

Did you miss out on any of our annual awards posts? Do you just want to remind yourself of some of the positives in BC athletics this past year? Check out all of our 2022-23 award winners and nominees!

Female Rookie of the Year - Shea Dolce (Unanimous)

Male Rookie of the Year - Cutter Gauthier (Unanimous)

Male Most Improved Player - Quinten Post (Also nominated: Barry Walsh, John West)

Poll

Who would you have voted for?

view results
  • 100%
    Quinten Post
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Barry Walsh
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    John West
    (0 votes)
3 votes total Vote Now

Female Most Improved Player - Dontavia Waggoner (Also nominated: Grace Penn, McKenna Davis)

Poll

Who would you have voted for?

view results
  • 60%
    Dontavia Waggoner
    (3 votes)
  • 20%
    Grace Penn
    (1 vote)
  • 20%
    McKenna Davis
    (1 vote)
5 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Year - Women’s lacrosse’s GWG against Syracuse in the Final Four (Also nominated: Nick Wang walk off home run to win Baseball Beanpot, Joe Griffin Jr.’s catch against NC State, Zay Flowers’ catch against Louisville)

Poll

What would you have voted for?

view results
  • 60%
    Lacrosse goal
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Home run
    (0 votes)
  • 20%
    Joe Griffin Jr. catch
    (1 vote)
  • 20%
    Zay Flowers catch
    (1 vote)
5 votes total Vote Now

Best Off-Field Moment - Zay Flowers becomes a first round draft pick (Also nominated: Dude flexes his Costco card, Grant wins Wheel of Fortune)

Poll

What would you have voted for?

view results
  • 50%
    Zay Flowers is drafted
    (2 votes)
  • 25%
    Dude flexes Costco card
    (1 vote)
  • 25%
    Wheel of Fortune
    (1 vote)
4 votes total Vote Now

Male Athlete Who Best Embodies the Characteristics of a BC Eagle - Marshall Warren (Also nominated: Makai Ashton Langford, Jaeden Zackery)

Poll

Who would you have voted for?

view results
  • 100%
    Marshall Warren
    (3 votes)
  • 0%
    Makai Ashton Langford
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jaeden Zackery
    (0 votes)
3 votes total Vote Now

Female Athlete Who Best Embodies the Characteristics of a BC Eagle - Marne Sullivan (Also nominated: Kelly Browne, Dontavia Waggoner, Abby Newhook)

Poll

Who would you have voted for?

view results
  • 20%
    Marne Sullivan
    (1 vote)
  • 40%
    Kelly Browne
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Dontavia Waggoner
    (0 votes)
  • 40%
    Abby Newhook
    (2 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Game of the Year - Women’s lacrosse wins the ACC Championship (Also nominated: Women’s lacrosse spoils Syracuse’s perfect season, men’s hockey beats BU on Jerry York Night, men’s basketball defeats #6 UVA)

Poll

What would you have voted for?

view results
  • 100%
    WLax ACC Championship
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    WLax spoils Syracuse’s perfect season
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jerry York Night
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    MBB beats UVA
    (0 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Coach of the Year - Acacia Walker-Weinstein (Also nominated: Jason Kennedy, Earl Grant, Mike Gambino)

Poll

Who would you have voted for?

view results
  • 66%
    Acacia Walker-Weinstein
    (4 votes)
  • 16%
    Jason Kennedy
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Earl Grant
    (0 votes)
  • 16%
    Mike Gambino
    (1 vote)
6 votes total Vote Now

Female Fan Favorite - Abby Newhook (Also nominated: Belle Smith, McKenna Davis)

Poll

Who would you have voted for?

view results
  • 50%
    Abby Newhook
    (2 votes)
  • 50%
    Belle Smith
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    McKenna Davis
    (0 votes)
4 votes total Vote Now

Male Fan Favorite - Joe Vetrano (Also nominated: Colby Ambrosio, Marshall Warren, Jaeden Zackery, George Takacs)

Poll

Who would you have voted for?

view results
  • 66%
    Joe Vetrano
    (2 votes)
  • 33%
    Colby Ambrosio
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Marshall Warren
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jaeden Zackery
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    George Takacs
    (0 votes)
3 votes total Vote Now

Team of the Year - Women’s Lacrosse (Also nominated: baseball, volleyball)

Poll

Who would you have voted for?

view results
  • 100%
    WLax
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    Baseball
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Volleyball
    (0 votes)
5 votes total Vote Now

Male Player of the Year — Zay Flowers (Also nominated: Joe Vetrano)

Poll

Who would you have voted for?

view results
  • 66%
    Zay Flowers
    (2 votes)
  • 33%
    Joe Vetrano
    (1 vote)
3 votes total Vote Now

Female Player of the Year - Jenn Medjid (Also nominated: Katherine Mitchell)

Poll

Who would you have voted for?

view results
  • 80%
    Jenn Medjid
    (4 votes)
  • 20%
    Katherine Mitchell
    (1 vote)
5 votes total Vote Now

