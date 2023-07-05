2022-23 BC Interruption Awards Recap

Did you miss out on any of our annual awards posts? Do you just want to remind yourself of some of the positives in BC athletics this past year? Check out all of our 2022-23 award winners and nominees!

Female Rookie of the Year - Shea Dolce (Unanimous)

Male Rookie of the Year - Cutter Gauthier (Unanimous)

Male Most Improved Player - Quinten Post (Also nominated: Barry Walsh, John West)

Female Most Improved Player - Dontavia Waggoner (Also nominated: Grace Penn, McKenna Davis)

Play of the Year - Women’s lacrosse’s GWG against Syracuse in the Final Four (Also nominated: Nick Wang walk off home run to win Baseball Beanpot, Joe Griffin Jr.’s catch against NC State, Zay Flowers’ catch against Louisville)

Best Off-Field Moment - Zay Flowers becomes a first round draft pick (Also nominated: Dude flexes his Costco card, Grant wins Wheel of Fortune)

Male Athlete Who Best Embodies the Characteristics of a BC Eagle - Marshall Warren (Also nominated: Makai Ashton Langford, Jaeden Zackery)

Female Athlete Who Best Embodies the Characteristics of a BC Eagle - Marne Sullivan (Also nominated: Kelly Browne, Dontavia Waggoner, Abby Newhook)

Game of the Year - Women’s lacrosse wins the ACC Championship (Also nominated: Women’s lacrosse spoils Syracuse’s perfect season, men’s hockey beats BU on Jerry York Night, men’s basketball defeats #6 UVA)

Coach of the Year - Acacia Walker-Weinstein (Also nominated: Jason Kennedy, Earl Grant, Mike Gambino)

Female Fan Favorite - Abby Newhook (Also nominated: Belle Smith, McKenna Davis)

Male Fan Favorite - Joe Vetrano (Also nominated: Colby Ambrosio, Marshall Warren, Jaeden Zackery, George Takacs)

Team of the Year - Women’s Lacrosse (Also nominated: baseball, volleyball)

Male Player of the Year — Zay Flowers (Also nominated: Joe Vetrano)

Female Player of the Year - Jenn Medjid (Also nominated: Katherine Mitchell)