2022-23 BC Interruption Awards Recap

Did you miss out on any of our annual awards posts? Do you just want to remind yourself of some of the positives in BC athletics this past year? Check out all of our 2022-23 award winners and nominees!
Female Rookie of the Year - Shea Dolce (Unanimous)
Male Rookie of the Year - Cutter Gauthier (Unanimous)
Male Most Improved Player - Quinten Post (Also nominated: Barry Walsh, John West)
Poll
Who would you have voted for?
-
100%
Quinten Post
-
0%
Barry Walsh
-
0%
John West
Female Most Improved Player - Dontavia Waggoner (Also nominated: Grace Penn, McKenna Davis)
Poll
Who would you have voted for?
-
60%
Dontavia Waggoner
-
20%
Grace Penn
-
20%
McKenna Davis
Play of the Year - Women’s lacrosse’s GWG against Syracuse in the Final Four (Also nominated: Nick Wang walk off home run to win Baseball Beanpot, Joe Griffin Jr.’s catch against NC State, Zay Flowers’ catch against Louisville)
Poll
What would you have voted for?
-
60%
Lacrosse goal
-
0%
Home run
-
20%
Joe Griffin Jr. catch
-
20%
Zay Flowers catch
Best Off-Field Moment - Zay Flowers becomes a first round draft pick (Also nominated: Dude flexes his Costco card, Grant wins Wheel of Fortune)
Poll
What would you have voted for?
-
50%
Zay Flowers is drafted
-
25%
Dude flexes Costco card
-
25%
Wheel of Fortune
Male Athlete Who Best Embodies the Characteristics of a BC Eagle - Marshall Warren (Also nominated: Makai Ashton Langford, Jaeden Zackery)
Poll
Who would you have voted for?
-
100%
Marshall Warren
-
0%
Makai Ashton Langford
-
0%
Jaeden Zackery
Female Athlete Who Best Embodies the Characteristics of a BC Eagle - Marne Sullivan (Also nominated: Kelly Browne, Dontavia Waggoner, Abby Newhook)
Poll
Who would you have voted for?
-
20%
Marne Sullivan
-
40%
Kelly Browne
-
0%
Dontavia Waggoner
-
40%
Abby Newhook
Game of the Year - Women’s lacrosse wins the ACC Championship (Also nominated: Women’s lacrosse spoils Syracuse’s perfect season, men’s hockey beats BU on Jerry York Night, men’s basketball defeats #6 UVA)
Poll
What would you have voted for?
-
100%
WLax ACC Championship
-
0%
WLax spoils Syracuse’s perfect season
-
0%
Jerry York Night
-
0%
MBB beats UVA
Coach of the Year - Acacia Walker-Weinstein (Also nominated: Jason Kennedy, Earl Grant, Mike Gambino)
Poll
Who would you have voted for?
-
66%
Acacia Walker-Weinstein
-
16%
Jason Kennedy
-
0%
Earl Grant
-
16%
Mike Gambino
Female Fan Favorite - Abby Newhook (Also nominated: Belle Smith, McKenna Davis)
Poll
Who would you have voted for?
-
50%
Abby Newhook
-
50%
Belle Smith
-
0%
McKenna Davis
Male Fan Favorite - Joe Vetrano (Also nominated: Colby Ambrosio, Marshall Warren, Jaeden Zackery, George Takacs)
Poll
Who would you have voted for?
-
66%
Joe Vetrano
-
33%
Colby Ambrosio
-
0%
Marshall Warren
-
0%
Jaeden Zackery
-
0%
George Takacs
Team of the Year - Women’s Lacrosse (Also nominated: baseball, volleyball)
Poll
Who would you have voted for?
-
100%
WLax
-
0%
Baseball
-
0%
Volleyball
Male Player of the Year — Zay Flowers (Also nominated: Joe Vetrano)
Poll
Who would you have voted for?
-
66%
Zay Flowers
-
33%
Joe Vetrano
Female Player of the Year - Jenn Medjid (Also nominated: Katherine Mitchell)
Poll
Who would you have voted for?
-
80%
Jenn Medjid
-
20%
Katherine Mitchell
