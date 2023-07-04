2022-23 BC Interruption Awards: Female Player of the Year - Jenn Medjid

This year, the BC Interruption Female Player of the Year is women’s lacrosse’s Jenn Medjid!

A grad student, Medjid led the Eagles to their first ACC title and their sixth NCAA championship game this season. She also led the team in scoring with 83 goals and 24 assists for a total of 107 points, setting a career high in goals and points. Medjid scored 3+ goals in all but five games and scored 5+ goals in eight games. Most notably, she scored seven goals in the Eagles’ Final Four matchup against Syracuse to propel the team to the national title game. She quickly became a player that the Eagles could constantly rely on for scoring, stepping up huge this year after Charlotte North graduated last season. She was an IWLCA All-American, and made the All-ACC First Team, All-ACC Tournament Team, and the NCAA All-Tournament team this year.

A finalist for the Tewaaraton Award in her final year of eligibility as well, Medjid leaves BC having scored 332 career points — second all-time in program history — with an ACC title and 2021 National Championship under her belt.

Also receiving votes for Female Player of the Year was BC Track & Field’s Katherine Mitchell.