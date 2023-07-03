2022-2023 BCI Awards: Male Player of the Year — Zay Flowers

Who else could it be?

After his record-smashing senior season capped his historic four-year career at Boston College, Flowers became the first BC wide receiver selected in the NFL Draft since 1987. Hearing his name called at no. 22 overall was our BCI Award for best off-field moment, as well.

While Joe Vetrano was also nominated, no other BC male athlete was nearly as valuable to their respective team as Flowers was to BC Football. He was the only consistent threat on BC’s offense, which dealt with injuries wreaking the starting lineup, an inexperienced O-line collapsing, and a rotating door at quarterback. Through all of this turmoil and disappointment, Flowers continued to deliver, and was rewarded with a first-team All-ACC selection and Biletnikoff Semi-Finalist.

Flowers gave his all to the program for four years, and shined in his senior year. We cannot wait to watch him in the NFL!